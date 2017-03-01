Volusiaa s Zambrano to become 1st min...

Volusiaa s Zambrano to become 1st minority chief judge in 7th Circuit

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano will be the first minority to ever serve as chief judge for the 7th Circuit when he takes over the post this summer. While two women have served as chief judge, Zambrano, who was born in Panama, will be the first ethnic or racial minority to hold the post. Zambrano, aka "Judge Z," was selected by his peers and will begin his four-year term as chief judge on July 1. “Obviously, I'm thrilled and I'm very humbled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) 1 hr Patrick 175
Catrina Pavlov 1 hr Steven 2
Molly brown 1 hr Batman 1
heather ball from jamestown ny 2 hr Guy 3
Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16) Mon joe 3
bike week main street? Mon joe 2
News DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face Feb 22 RuffnReddy 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC