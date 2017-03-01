Volusia, Flagler lawmakers ready to t...

Volusia, Flagler lawmakers ready to take on various issues as session start looms

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

One, Tom Leek, is a seasoned attorney and the other, Patrick Henry, is longtime Daytona Beach city commissioner. They are part of a sizable freshman class, so those tracking developments in the Legislature this year are expecting the unexpected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Molly brown 16 hr Lisa 2
heather ball from jamestown ny 16 hr Lisa 5
Joeys Fri wondering 4
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Mar 1 Patrick 175
Catrina Pavlov Mar 1 Steven 2
Helicopter over head? (Jun '13) Feb 28 Don 5
Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16) Feb 27 joe 3
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,339,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC