Volusia, Flagler gas prices falling - for now
DAYTONA BEACH – At a time of year when gas prices typically rise, the cost at the pump dropped slightly this past weekend, a decline that is expected to continue at least in the short-term, according to AAA auto club. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.30, a 1-cent drop from a week ago, the AAA reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Uncle Bert
|176
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|12 hr
|Baller
|6
|Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach
|Mar 11
|SPIKE62
|3
|Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme...
|Mar 11
|ThomasA
|5
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 10
|Sasha
|3
|Molly brown
|Mar 10
|Garry
|4
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|Grunt56
|181
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC