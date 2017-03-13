Volusia, Flagler gas prices falling -...

Volusia, Flagler gas prices falling - for now

DAYTONA BEACH – At a time of year when gas prices typically rise, the cost at the pump dropped slightly this past weekend, a decline that is expected to continue at least in the short-term, according to AAA auto club. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.30, a 1-cent drop from a week ago, the AAA reported.

