Volusia County wants Main Street land...

Volusia County wants Main Street land for added parking

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Volusia County officials are looking to purchase property to free up parking for the Ocean Center and Main Street events, but wide differences in the price tag and appraisals is raising a few eyebrows. The county council Thursday will vote on the $970,000 acquisition of five parcels at the corner of Auditorium Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue. That cost is nearly $400,000 more than the Property Appraiser's just value and more than $100,000 higher than the average of two outside appraisals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) 4 hr joe 174
heather ball from jamestown ny 11 hr Guy 2
Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16) Mon joe 3
bike week main street? Mon joe 2
News DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face Feb 22 RuffnReddy 1
Catrina Pavlov Feb 10 Jason2 1
Sea side hotel Jan '17 Visitors 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC