Volusia Council backs manager in disp...

Volusia Council backs manager in dispute with sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

But with the sheriff in the audience, the County Council made two points very clear Thursday: County Manager Jim Dinneen's job is safe, and a repeal to the charter - one that would give Chitwood more control of his budget and personnel - is out of their hands.  The latter would have to come from state lawmakers, County Attorney Dan Eckert said with the charter open in front of him, and only then can it be on the ballot for local voters. Chitwood told reporters after the meeting that he understands the rules, but he pointed to a bill that's already in the hands of state legislators that the county is actively fighting against.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Company while visiting 8 hr Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) 8 hr Richard 6
News Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ... 12 hr shilovadar0 1
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 13 hr SJCSKR 182
Jackie Pettis Wed pcg 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Wed Uncle Bert 176
heather ball from jamestown ny Wed Baller 6
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC