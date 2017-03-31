UCA Cheer and Dance Send-Off Performance 3-29-17
The University of Central Arkansas cheerleading and dance teams are headed to nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida, next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|Gfod
|227
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Grunt56
|186
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Wed
|Pat Creegan
|1
|Molly brown
|Wed
|Crazy
|13
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|Mar 26
|Pwm Harvey
|1
|Palm Coat littering
|Mar 25
|chouette
|2
|Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|12
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC