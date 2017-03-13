U.S. marshals capture Daytona homicide suspect
U.S. marshals on Tuesday captured the man accused in a drive-by shooting death in Daytona Beach earlier this month. The fatal shooting of Allen Dexter Johnson, 49, came at 7:30 a.m. March 4 on Magnolia Avenue.
