Two motorcyclists dead in Volusia crashes
A string of crashes during the opening weekend of Daytona Beach 's annual Bike Week led to two deaths and seven injuries, officials said. The first of the crashes happened along Interstate 4 Saturday when Bruce Jussila, 75, of Kissimmee was approaching traffic near Mile Marker 130 on his motorcycle and didn't slow down, troopers said.
