Today In For-Profit Law School Grifting
If I might be forgiven for violating the biblical proscription of horning in on thy co-blogger's racket, Elie Mystal has a good story about colleges partnering with diploma mill law schools at the expense of their students: This month, Bethune-Cookman, a historically black university in Daytona Beach, Fla., announced an "affiliation" deal with Arizona Summit Law School, a for-profit institution in Phoenix. A joint scholarship program will send Bethune-Cookman students and students from other historically black colleges to the law school.
