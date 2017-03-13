Thrifty Ministries Posted at

Thrifty Ministries Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

With a common thread of wanting to help people, many local Christian churches open doors to their thrift stores with bargains galore - all in the name of Jesus. But the visions of the faith-based businesses are as varied as the denominations of the churches themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Company while visiting Thu Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Thu Richard 6
News Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ... Thu shilovadar0 1
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Thu SJCSKR 182
Jackie Pettis Mar 15 pcg 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Mar 15 Uncle Bert 176
heather ball from jamestown ny Mar 15 Baller 6
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC