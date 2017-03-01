There's A Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Retirement Community Opening In Florida
Because Parrotheads, like mot birds, like to fly south for the winter, there's a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville retirement community opening in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2018. Prefurnished homes will start in the low $200k's and I'm going to move there and start a new life as cougar bait.
