There's A Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Retirement Community Opening In Florida

2 hrs ago Read more: Hedonistica

Because Parrotheads, like mot birds, like to fly south for the winter, there's a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville retirement community opening in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2018. Prefurnished homes will start in the low $200k's and I'm going to move there and start a new life as cougar bait.

