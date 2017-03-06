Tall order: Work gets underway on Daytona oceanfront highrise
DAYTONA BEACH - The rumble of earth-moving machines can be heard at the east end of Oakridge Boulevard as excavation work is now underway for the most expensive - and tallest - beachside development ever built in Daytona Beach. Protogroup's planned nearly $192 million Daytona Beach Convention Hotel & Condominiums complex will consist of two towers, one rising 380 feet, the other rising 320 feet, confirmed Gregory Portman, president of Atlanta-based PFVS Architecture, the project's designer.
