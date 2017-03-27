Suspect sought in armed robbery of a Daytona Beach Checkera s
Daytona Beach police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the person they believe is responsible for an armed robbery on Tuesday. The robbery took place about 8:15 a.m. at the Checker's on the corner of West International Speedway and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards, authorities said.
