Stonewood at former Vince Cartera s in Daytona now hiring
DAYTONA BEACH - Hiring has begun for the planned Stonewood Grill & Tavern eatery that is set to open April 10 on the site of the former Vince Carter's restaurant at 2150 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach. The new eatery is expected to employ approximately 150 workers, Stonewood Holdings CEO L. Gale Lemerand told The News-Jounal in a recent interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme...
|8 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|1
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|SJCSKR
|180
|Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach
|13 hr
|SPIKE62
|1
|Molly brown
|Mar 7
|Batman
|3
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Mar 5
|Lisa
|5
|Joeys
|Mar 3
|wondering
|4
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|175
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC