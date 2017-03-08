Stonewood at former Vince Cartera s in Daytona now hiring

DAYTONA BEACH - Hiring has begun for the planned Stonewood Grill & Tavern eatery that is set to open April 10 on the site of the former Vince Carter's restaurant at 2150 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach. The new eatery is expected to employ approximately 150 workers, Stonewood Holdings CEO L. Gale Lemerand told The News-Jounal in a recent interview.

