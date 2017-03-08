Spring Breakers find savvier ways to ...

Spring Breakers find savvier ways to sneak alcohol on the beach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

DAYTONA BEACH - Spring Break is here, and officials say many college students have ditched the iconic red SOLO cup for something a little more substantial. The brand's drinkware, and others like it, is stainless steel and lidded, which makes it "a little harder to know exactly what's in there," Manchester said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catrina Pavlov 7 hr Sasha 3
Molly brown 7 hr Garry 4
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 9 hr Grunt56 181
News Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme... 13 hr Rickster 4
Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach Thu SPIKE62 1
heather ball from jamestown ny Mar 5 Lisa 5
Joeys Mar 3 wondering 4
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC