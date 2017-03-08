Spring Breakers find savvier ways to sneak alcohol on the beach
DAYTONA BEACH - Spring Break is here, and officials say many college students have ditched the iconic red SOLO cup for something a little more substantial. The brand's drinkware, and others like it, is stainless steel and lidded, which makes it "a little harder to know exactly what's in there," Manchester said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catrina Pavlov
|7 hr
|Sasha
|3
|Molly brown
|7 hr
|Garry
|4
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|Grunt56
|181
|Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme...
|13 hr
|Rickster
|4
|Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach
|Thu
|SPIKE62
|1
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Mar 5
|Lisa
|5
|Joeys
|Mar 3
|wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC