Sights and sounds of Bike Week return to Daytona Beach

The roar of engines, wafts of gasoline and sights of leather all along the approach to Main Street drove home the message that Daytona's Bike Week was underway at full speed. Main Street, the epicenter of Bike Week 2017 on Saturday afternoon, showed the sights and sounds of the 10-day event were as strong as ever, with bikers lined up along the road to watch the Budweiser Clydesdales parade down the street.

