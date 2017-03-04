Sensation / Forever by American Grandma

American Grandma is a fantastic two-piece band from Colorado consisting of Jennifer Lynn Keller and Caden Marchese. They have a new album on the First Base Tapes label, titled Sensation / Forever , that I've been listening all week.

