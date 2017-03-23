Sea Weed: Morning walker discovers bale of marijuana on Daytona Beach
A beach walker got a surprise this morning when he stumbled upon a bale of marijuana just north of the University Boulevard approach Saturday morning. Jeff Stolowitz says he strolls along the beach regularly and often disposes of the debris left behind by others.
