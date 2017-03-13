Scott Kent: History repeats with rowdy town hall meetings
Back then, members of the nascent tea party movement raised a ruckus at town hall meetings held across the nation by congressmen and women. It was the first few months of a new administration, and one party ruled the legislative and executive branches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|Mar 16
|Richard
|6
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar 16
|shilovadar0
|1
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mar 16
|SJCSKR
|182
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 15
|pcg
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|Uncle Bert
|176
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Mar 15
|Baller
|6
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC