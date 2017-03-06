Rookie South Daytona cop downplays his talk to calm volatile mentally ill suspect
At a time when police agencies around the country are training their troops to de-escalate confrontations with suspects rather than resort to deadly force, a rookie South Daytona officer did what came naturally when he arrested a mentally ill man. For Officer John Bellanti - on the job only five months - speaking with and calming down suspect Terrence Dixon last week after police said Dixon tried to snap the neck of a leasing agent at his apartment complex was just a "normal conversation."
