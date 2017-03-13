Regiona s oldest school volunteer tut...

Regiona s oldest school volunteer tutors Port Orange students

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

She doesn't go very fast these days - “I crawl like a snail now,” she says - but she gets moving nearly each weekday at 5 a.m. and doesn't stop until early afternoon. Most of Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach Sat SPIKE62 3
News Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme... Sat ThomasA 5
Catrina Pavlov Mar 10 Sasha 3
Molly brown Mar 10 Garry 4
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Mar 10 Grunt56 181
heather ball from jamestown ny Mar 5 Lisa 5
Joeys Mar 3 wondering 4
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC