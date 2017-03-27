Regency, other Daytona hotels still e...

Regency, other Daytona hotels still eye hurricane recovery

DAYTONA BEACH – It's expected to be a full-house on Saturday at the Daytona Beach Regency, when guests arrive for the first time since damage from Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 7 closed the resort for a string of repairs. “The guests are the soul of a property,” said John Betros, general manager of the 90-room property owned by timeshare company Diamond Resorts International.

