Reflecting A New Look: Daytona Hilton nears completion on $25 million renovation
Black draperies shrouded the front desk this week in the lobby of the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, where workers were busy installing granite counter tops out of view of arriving guests. That task is among a flurry of final touches in a $25 million renovation expected to be completed by the end of April of the 744-room hotel, the area's largest.
