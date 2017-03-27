Reflecting A New Look: Daytona Hilton...

Reflecting A New Look: Daytona Hilton nears completion on $25 million renovation

Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Black draperies shrouded the front desk this week in the lobby of the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, where workers were busy installing granite counter tops out of view of arriving guests. That task is among a flurry of final touches in a $25 million renovation expected to be completed by the end of April of the 744-room hotel, the area's largest.

