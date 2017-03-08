Protesters, supporters at courthouse to back Daytona veteran beaten after turtle killed
Ryan Ponder, 23, and Johnnie Beveritt, 18, did not speak during their brief arraignment before Circuit Judge Leah Case at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach. A public defender entered the not guilty plea for Ponder and Case did so for Beveritt because the public defender could not represent both.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme...
|5 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|1
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|SJCSKR
|180
|Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach
|10 hr
|SPIKE62
|1
|Molly brown
|Mar 7
|Batman
|3
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Mar 5
|Lisa
|5
|Joeys
|Mar 3
|wondering
|4
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|175
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC