Police chief: Teen lied about being robbed at gunpoint on way to Daytona basilica
DAYTONA BEACH - A teen who said he was robbed at gunpoint while going to church confessed a recent sin not to the priest, but the police. The 16-year-old told detectives Thursday that he'd lost his wallet in the area of a beachside McDonald's, not to a masked man armed with a gun Sunday evening near the Basilica of St. Paul, Police Chief Craig Capri said.
