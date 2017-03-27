Police chief: Teen lied about being robbed at gunpoint on way to Daytona basilica

DAYTONA BEACH - A teen who said he was robbed at gunpoint while going to church confessed a recent sin not to the priest, but the police. The 16-year-old told detectives Thursday that he'd lost his wallet in the area of a beachside McDonald's, not to a masked man armed with a gun Sunday evening near the Basilica of St. Paul, Police Chief Craig Capri said.

