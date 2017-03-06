Paralyzed in shootout with Daytona Be...

Paralyzed in shootout with Daytona Beach police, woman could get $280,000

47 min ago

Aviana Bailey could get a settlement worth $280,000 as a result of the waist-down paralysis she suffered after taking a bullet during shootout between her boyfriend and Daytona Beach police nearly five years ago. Bailey was 14 weeks pregnant at the time.

