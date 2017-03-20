Palm Coast teen killed, friend hurt a...

Palm Coast teen killed, friend hurt after being hit by car

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Michelle Ann Wood Taylor, 16, and Elizabeth Ann Sherman, 21, both of Palm Coast, were walking north along the right shoulder on Lakeview Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday when they were struck by a northbound car driven by Yajaira Rojas Torres,  37, of Daytona Beach. The area was very dark and Torres was unable to see the pedestrians, who were wearing dark-colored clothing, the FHP reports.

