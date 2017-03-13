Palm Coast dismisses judgea s red-lig...

Palm Coast dismisses judgea s red-light citation

Dennis Craig, the 7th Judicial Circuit Court judge who has presided over Flagler County's felony docket since January, is 2-0 against the City of Palm Coast. Last week, Craig was prepared to contest a red-light camera traffic citation that was issued to him by the city earlier this year.

