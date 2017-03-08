Our View: Revisit county land deal
Volusia County just agreed to spend nearly $1 million to purchase vacant land adjacent to the Ocean Center for questionable purposes, and without conferring with Daytona Beach beforehand. County Manager Jim Dinneen has shrugged it off as no big deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach
|8 hr
|SPIKE62
|3
|Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Catrina Pavlov
|Fri
|Sasha
|3
|Molly brown
|Fri
|Garry
|4
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Grunt56
|181
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Mar 5
|Lisa
|5
|Joeys
|Mar 3
|wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC