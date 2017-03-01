Our View: Focus on statea s needs

Our View: Focus on statea s needs

1 hr ago

Money and ambition always play leading roles when the Florida Legislature is meeting. And the 2017 session, which is set to open Tuesday, promises to be scrappier than usual - with skirmishes breaking out even as the ceremonial opening-day speeches and traditional displays of unity still ring in the air.

