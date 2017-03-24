News of Record for Friday, March 24, 2017
COUNTY JAIL DOCKET : Derek C. Schneider, 46, Daytona Beach, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, reckless driving; Shyri Karshun Rainge, 37, Daytona Beach, battery, possession of cocaine, possession of contraband in a county detention facility; Barry I. Jones, 48, Daytona Beach, burglary of an occupied structure, possession of burglary tools ; Christopher I. Son, 25, Ormond Beach, battery, domestic battery by strangulation; Tasia M. Boyce, 34, Deltona, aggravated battery; Kathrina M. Byrd, 32, New Smyrna Beach, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine; Adam W. Pepper, 40, Bunnell, child abuse; Patrick A. Agoo, 47, Deltona, driving while driver's license is suspended, canceled or revoked, violation of probation; Eric J. Husmann, 28, Port Orange, possession of a controlled substance , possession of ... (more)
