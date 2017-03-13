Motorcyclist killed in I-4 crash
A 69-year-old Altamonte Springs man was killed on Interstate 4 near Daytona Beach Thursday night when his motorcycle was struck from behind, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Kathy Hutchinson, 52, of Walton, KY, was driving westbound on I-4 behind the man in the right through lane around 10:35 p.m., roughly a mile west of Daytona Beach, when she hit his motorcycle with her 2015 Toyota van, FHP spokesperson Steven Montiero said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
