Mother's 911 call after daughter was taken by WRONG person

'Two hours of pure hell!': Mother's horrified 911 call after her four-year-old daughter was taken from daycare by the WRONG person Eventually her child was found after a woman claiming to have inadvertently picked up the wrong little girl brought her back The mother of a four-year-old child was in for a nasty shock on Friday afternoon when it was discovered her little girl had already been picked up by another woman at the school. Holly Smith, 32, from Port Orange near Daytona Beach, Florida was told that a coworker of hers had already collected her daughter from daycare.

