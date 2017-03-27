More than 2 dozen arrested Sheriffa s Office operation
A two-day operation by local police and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of more than two dozen people, including a 41-year-old man driving a stolen car and a 22-year-old man carrying a loaded gun in his vehicle's glove compartment. Sheriff's Office spokesman Gary Davidson said Operation Thunder occurred Wednesday on Volusia county's east side and Friday on its west side with the help of nearly every law enforcement agency in the county.
