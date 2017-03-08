Man killed in I-4 motorcycle accident

DAYTONA BEACH - A Massachusetts man was killed and three others injured after two motorcycles collided on Interstate 4 in Daytona Beach Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said 71-year-old Glen Sturgeon Jr. died at Halifax Health Medical Center after a motorcycle collided with his on eastbound I-4 just west of I-95. Authorities said that at 10:22 a.m. Bruce Jussila, 75, of Kissimmee was driving his motorcycle behind Sturgeon when Sturgeon stopped for traffic in front of them.

