Lou Reed's archives acquired by New York Public Library
On what would have been Lou Reed's 75th birthday today, his widow Laurie Anderson announced that the New York Public Library has acquired the musician's complete archives. To celebrate, the NYPL is hosting displays and events celebrating Reed's life and work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|22 hr
|Steven
|2
|Molly brown
|22 hr
|Batman
|1
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|23 hr
|Guy
|3
|Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16)
|Feb 27
|joe
|3
|bike week main street?
|Feb 27
|joe
|2
|DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face
|Feb 22
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC