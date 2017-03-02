Lou Reed's archives acquired by New Y...

Lou Reed's archives acquired by New York Public Library

On what would have been Lou Reed's 75th birthday today, his widow Laurie Anderson announced that the New York Public Library has acquired the musician's complete archives. To celebrate, the NYPL is hosting displays and events celebrating Reed's life and work.

