Lane: 90 years ago, Segrave brought a racing revival to Daytona
Segrave's feat 90 years ago this week, revived the sagging fortunes of racing on the sands of Daytona Beach. About 16,000 people lived in Daytona Beach then, but just after 10 a.m., March 29, 1927, about 15,000 people lined up expectantly on the beach for 10 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Molly brown
|Mon
|Seeya
|12
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Sun
|81 forever
|185
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|Sun
|Pwm Harvey
|1
|Palm Coat littering
|Mar 25
|chouette
|2
|Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|12
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|Mar 16
|Richard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC