Jimmy Buffett to Open Margaritaville Retirement Communities
Jimmy Buffett has announced plans to break ground on a string of "55 and better" retirement communities inspired by his classic "Margaritaville." Jimmy Buffett has announced plans to break ground on a string of retirement communities inspired by his classic "Margaritaville" and its themed chain of restaurants and resorts.
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Molly brown
|Sun
|Lisa
|2
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Sun
|Lisa
|5
|Joeys
|Mar 3
|wondering
|4
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 1
|Steven
|2
|Helicopter over head? (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|Don
|5
|Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16)
|Feb 27
|joe
|3
