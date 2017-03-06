Jimmy Buffett to Open Margaritaville ...

Jimmy Buffett to Open Margaritaville Retirement Communities

Jimmy Buffett has announced plans to break ground on a string of "55 and better" retirement communities inspired by his classic "Margaritaville." Jimmy Buffett has announced plans to break ground on a string of retirement communities inspired by his classic "Margaritaville" and its themed chain of restaurants and resorts.

