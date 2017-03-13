Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retirement communities
There are 5 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from Thursday Mar 9, titled Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retirement communities. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:
Musician Jimmy Buffett has announced his plans to open a string of retirement homes with a Margaritaville theme by 2018, Forbes reports. The first community is planned to pop up in Daytona Beach, Florida, where retirees will be able to "live in a paradise where the party never stops and 'growing older, not up' is encouraged."
|
#1 Thursday Mar 9
Both Kevin Barrett of "The Urinals" and Jeff Mangum of "Neutral Milk Hotel" had the same idea ten years ago and their senior communities did not take off.
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
21,603
Spotted World
|
#2 Friday Mar 10
Topixville (Sung to Margaritaville tune.)
Readin' on Topix
Watchin' the trolls hate
Those nasty posters slinging their soil
Peckin' my keyboard
On the best troll site
Now my anger is startin' to boil
Chorus:
Wastin away again, in Topixville,
Where you must, take everything with salt.
Some people claim, that it's the trolls to blame,
But I know, it's nobody's fault.
I don't know the reason
Posted all season
Nothin' to show but this brand new stalker
It's quite a debater
American hater
How they found me I haven't a clue
Chorus:
Wastin away again, in Topixville,
Where you must, take everything with salt.
Some people claim, that it's the trolls to blame,
Now I think
Hell, it could be my fault
I blew out my laptop,
it fried the hard drive
Had to repair my broken machine.
But I have a new PC
And soon it will help me.
That blasted contraption that gets me online.
Wastin away again, in Topixville,
Where you must, take everything with salt.
Some people claim, that it's the trolls to blame,
But I know it's my own damn fault
Yes and some people claim that Chris Tolles is to blame
And I know, it's my own damn fault.
|
|
#3 Friday Mar 10
Thanks for the icons. Some of my parodies get automoderated, and thanks for showing me it is indeed showing without me needing to log out to see for sure. That said, I might have to log out to fix the icons.
|
#4 Friday Mar 10
A True Parrot Head you must be. I am going to have to move to Florida to live in Margaretville when it opens.......
|
#5 Saturday Mar 11
If the place is priced on the level of the restaurants, you will need a hefty retirement check to subsidize your Social Security.
|
|
