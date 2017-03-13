Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville...

Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retirement communities

There are 5 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from Thursday Mar 9, titled Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retirement communities. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

Musician Jimmy Buffett has announced his plans to open a string of retirement homes with a Margaritaville theme by 2018, Forbes reports. The first community is planned to pop up in Daytona Beach, Florida, where retirees will be able to "live in a paradise where the party never stops and 'growing older, not up' is encouraged."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kasick of Pancakes

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Thursday Mar 9
Both Kevin Barrett of "The Urinals" and Jeff Mangum of "Neutral Milk Hotel" had the same idea ten years ago and their senior communities did not take off.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

21,603

Spotted World

#2 Friday Mar 10
Topixville (Sung to Margaritaville tune.)

Readin' on Topix
Watchin' the trolls hate
Those nasty posters slinging their soil
Peckin' my keyboard
On the best troll site
Now my anger is startin' to boil

Chorus:
Wastin away again, in Topixville,
Where you must, take everything with salt.
Some people claim, that it's the trolls to blame,
But I know, it's nobody's fault.

I don't know the reason
Posted all season
Nothin' to show but this brand new stalker
It's quite a debater
American hater
How they found me I haven't a clue

Chorus:
Wastin away again, in Topixville,
Where you must, take everything with salt.
Some people claim, that it's the trolls to blame,
Now I think
Hell, it could be my fault

I blew out my laptop,
it fried the hard drive
Had to repair my broken machine.
But I have a new PC
And soon it will help me.
That blasted contraption that gets me online.

Wastin away again, in Topixville,
Where you must, take everything with salt.
Some people claim, that it's the trolls to blame,
But I know it's my own damn fault
Yes and some people claim that Chris Tolles is to blame
And I know, it's my own damn fault.

Judged:

10

9

9

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

21,603

Spotted World

#3 Friday Mar 10
Thanks for the icons. Some of my parodies get automoderated, and thanks for showing me it is indeed showing without me needing to log out to see for sure. That said, I might have to log out to fix the icons.

Judged:

8

8

7

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rickster

Madison, AL

#4 Friday Mar 10
Spotted Girl wrote:
Topixville (Sung to Margaritaville tune.)

Readin' on Topix
Watchin' the trolls hate
Those nasty posters slinging their soil
Peckin' my keyboard
On the best troll site
Now my anger is startin' to boil

Chorus:
Wastin away again, in Topixville,
Where you must, take everything with salt.
Some people claim, that it's the trolls to blame,
But I know, it's nobody's fault.

I don't know the reason
Posted all season
Nothin' to show but this brand new stalker
It's quite a debater
American hater
How they found me I haven't a clue

Chorus:
Wastin away again, in Topixville,
Where you must, take everything with salt.
Some people claim, that it's the trolls to blame,
Now I think
Hell, it could be my fault

I blew out my laptop,
it fried the hard drive
Had to repair my broken machine.
But I have a new PC
And soon it will help me.
That blasted contraption that gets me online.

Wastin away again, in Topixville,
Where you must, take everything with salt.
Some people claim, that it's the trolls to blame,
But I know it's my own damn fault
Yes and some people claim that Chris Tolles is to blame
And I know, it's my own damn fault.
A True Parrot Head you must be. I am going to have to move to Florida to live in Margaretville when it opens.......

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ThomasA

Guntersville, AL

#5 Saturday Mar 11
Rickster wrote:
<quoted text>

A True Parrot Head you must be. I am going to have to move to Florida to live in Margaretville when it opens.......
If the place is priced on the level of the restaurants, you will need a hefty retirement check to subsidize your Social Security.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach Sat SPIKE62 3
Catrina Pavlov Mar 10 Sasha 3
Molly brown Mar 10 Garry 4
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Mar 10 Grunt56 181
heather ball from jamestown ny Mar 5 Lisa 5
Joeys Mar 3 wondering 4
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Mar 1 Patrick 175
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC