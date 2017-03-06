Jimmy Buffett is opening Margaritaville retirement communities

Jimmy Buffett will be wasting away his own style of retirement communities, when he breaks ground on Latitude Margaritaville in 2018. The iconic lines to Jimmy Buffett 's famous tropical cocktail-themed anthem can now be taken into literal context, as the songwriter/guitarist/beverage mogul plans on building retirement communities inspired by his classic hit, "Margaritaville."

