Governor Rick Scott Directs Flags at Half-Staff in Memory of Captain Frederick Dellecker

On March 14, 2017, Captain Frederick Dellecker of Daytona Beach, Florida, lost his life during a United States Air Force training exercise. As a mark of respect for Air Force Captain Frederick Dellecker, Governor Rick Scott issued a proclamation to direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the City Hall in Daytona Beach, Florida, the County Courthouse in Volusia County, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, March 24, 2017.

