Flagler breaks cold-weather record, but warmer weather coming

Flagler Beach set a new cold-weather record for this date with several hours of 36 degrees this morning, breaking the previous record of 37 degrees set in 1937. Daytona Beach was one degree shy, with the low at Daytona Beach International Airport dropping to tie the same record at 37. No new weather records were set in Volusia County Thursday morning despite plunging temperatures that did dip to record lows to the north and south.

