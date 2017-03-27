Fins up in Daytona: Latitude Margaritaville breaks ground
DAYTONA BEACH - Jimmy Buffett wasn't there, but that didn't squelch the giddiness of local elected officials and business leaders who turned out Tuesday to help break ground for a planned community here inspired by the singer/songwriter's music and laid-back Key West lifestyle. "This is very exciting," said Nancy Keefer, president and CEO of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, one of more than 50 people attending the invitation-only event to kick off the initial phase of the planned 6,900-home Latitude Margaritaville, Daytona Beach, community for residents age 55 and older.
