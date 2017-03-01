Excavation to begin on Daytona oceanfront hotel/condo project

DAYTONA BEACH - Excavation work is expected to begin early this coming week on a $192 million oceanfront hotel/condominium project that would be the most expensive ever undertaken on the World's Most Famous Beach. "We're moving ahead," said Graham Currie, project executive for Yates Construction, the general contractor for Protogroup's planned Daytona Beach Convention Hotel & Condominiums project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.