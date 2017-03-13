Edgewater woman, convicted of drowning puppy in airport two years ago, arrested again

An Edgewater woman, convicted two years ago for drowning a puppy in the toilet of a Nebraska airport, was arrested again Tuesday and booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. After pleading no contest and being placed on probation for two years, Cynthia V. Anderson, 59, was ordered to not own or live with animals for up to five years, the report states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.