Dwayne Taylor, former House rep from Daytona Beach, indicted

Taylor, of Daytona Beach, is accused of falsely reporting thousands of dollars in expenditures during the 2012 and 2014 reelection campaigns in order to conceal a series of cash withdrawals, according to the press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Orlando. Taylor wrote checks to himself and to petty cash and used the money for personal expenses unrelated to his re-election campaigns, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.