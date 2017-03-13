Dog killed in Daytona Beach garage fire

Dog killed in Daytona Beach garage fire

Firefighters responded to the two-story structure behind the main home at 210 Fremont Ave. shortly after 2:30 p.m., Daytona Beach fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton said. The woman who lived in the unit was outside with her child when they heard a loud noise and then saw flames coming from the garage, Staton said.

