Deputies: Lightning strike affects 911 service for some cellphone users in Volusia County

A lightning strike Thursday morning in Daytona Beach is affecting 911 service for some cellphone users in Volusia County, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. The lightning strike, which struck in the area of Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach, has temporarily knocked out 911 service for AT&T users in the area, Sheriff's Office spokesman Gary Davidson said.

