DeBary manager departed Daytona Beach with unresolved allegations

An onslaught of controversies last year left DeBary without a city manager when Dan Parrott resigned abruptly amid a building rift that would soon also result in the ousting of Mayor Clint Johnson by fellow City Council members. The council selected McLemore, a 70-year-old veteran manager who spent 13 years at the helm of Winter Springs, as interim city manager on June 29, about a month after the departure of Parrott - who faced discrimination complaints from two former female employees, Assistant City Manager Kassandra Blissett and City Clerk Stacy Tebo, among a slew of other controversies.

