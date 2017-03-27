DeBary, Florida Hospital, New Smyrna Beach among ECHO winners
Barring a last-minute reversal by the Volusia County Council, a Daytona Beach oceanfront park project and a Marine Discovery Center renovation effort will not benefit from Volusia ECHO funds this year. The news was better for six other applicants Tuesday as the nine-member ECHO Advisory Board scored the projects and submitted recommendations to the county council for final approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Molly brown
|Mon
|Seeya
|12
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Sun
|81 forever
|185
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|Sun
|Pwm Harvey
|1
|Palm Coat littering
|Mar 25
|chouette
|2
|Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|12
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|Mar 16
|Richard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC