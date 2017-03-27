DeBary, Florida Hospital, New Smyrna ...

DeBary, Florida Hospital, New Smyrna Beach among ECHO winners

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Barring a last-minute reversal by the Volusia County Council, a Daytona Beach oceanfront park project and a Marine Discovery Center renovation effort will not benefit from Volusia ECHO funds this year. The news was better for six other applicants Tuesday as the nine-member ECHO Advisory Board scored the projects and submitted recommendations to the county council for final approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Molly brown Mon Seeya 12
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Sun 81 forever 185
Why was Daytona Walmart closed? Sun Pwm Harvey 1
Palm Coat littering Mar 25 chouette 2
Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13) Mar 23 John 12
Company while visiting Mar 16 Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Mar 16 Richard 6
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC